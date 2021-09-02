GATE 2022 registration begins; here's how to apply

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 registration has begun. Candidates can register for the exam at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. The deadline for registration is September 24.

GATE 2022 (official website)

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will organise the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE 2022 registration: Know how to apply

• Go to https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html, if you have registered earlier

• Go to https://apps.gate.iitkgp.ac.in/register.html, if you a new user

• Enter the candidate’s name and proceed

• Enter email address

• Enter phone number

• Complete initial registration and proceed to fill other information

• The applicant is requested to update the Aadhar Card or any other permissible Photo Identity Proof (if it is not recent) to be used for applying and appearing for GATE 2022.

• Scan and upload the colour copy of Photo Identity proof in the application for GATE 2022.

A candidate appearing in one or two papers should fill in only one application form. In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

This year, two new papers have been introduced for the exam- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics, read the official portal.