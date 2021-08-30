GATE 2022 registration postponed, check details

GATE 2022 registration has been postponed. The registration portal was scheduled to open today, August 30. GATE or the graduate aptitude test in engineering is held for admission to master's program. The GATE score is also used by some public sector companies for recruitment.

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022.

As of now, no other change has been announced in the registration schedule. The deadline for submission of application forms remains to be September 24. However, the registration portal would remain for those candidates who wish to register for the exam by paying late fees.

On October 26, the registration portal would reopen and candidates will be allowed to rectify the errors made in their application form. The option to rectify application will remain open till November

GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The organizing institute of GATE 2022 is IIT Kharagpur.

In order to apply for GATE 2022, candidates should have the following ready:

• Personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name, parents' mobile number, etc.)

• Address for Communication (including PIN code)

• Eligibility degree details

• College name and address with PIN code

• GATE paper(s) (subject)

• Three choices of GATE examination cities

• High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified

• Good quality image of candidate's signature conforming to the requirements specified

• Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of any one of the valid photo Identity Document: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License. The same ID, in original, MUST be carried to the examination hall.

• Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI details for fee payment.