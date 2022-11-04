GATE 2023: Application correction window to open on November 8 at gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the application correction window for GATE 2023 on November 8, 2022. Candidates who want to make modifications on their application for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do it through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The last date to make changes is till November 14, 2022. The examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2022. The candidates response will be available on February 15 and answer key will be available on February 21, 2023.

The submission of challenges by candidates on Answer keys from February 22 to February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16 and the score card will be available for download on March 21, 2022. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

GATE 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Your application form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

