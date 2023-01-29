GATE 2023 begins next week, check important instructions by IIT Kanpur

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will begin Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from next Saturday (February 4, 2023). Admit cards for the test have been issued on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Along with admit cards, IIT Kanpur had also issued several important instructions that all candidates must follow during their exam. Here are the details:

On the GATE exam day, all candidates must bring a printout of the admit card along with an original, valid photo ID proof. Candidates must ensure that the photo on the ID is recognizable. (Valid Photo IDs: Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License).

GATE admit card will be considered valid only if both the photograph and signature are clear. To ensure this, candidates should print the admit card on an A4 size paper using laser printer, preferably in colour.

Candidates must report to the examination venue at least 90 minutes before the exam begins. They will not be allowed to login 30 minutes after the start of the exam. Candidates can login and start reading the instructions 20 minutes before start of the examination.

During the exam, a virtual scientific calculator will be displayed on the computer screen for numerical calculations. Personal calculators or any other electronic devices are not allowed. Candidates can not bring any charts/ tables/ papers/ books/ sheets/ heavy ornaments into the examination hall.

A scribble pad will be provided to each candidate for rough work. Before using it, candidates must write their name and registration number on it. The candidates can possess only one scribble pad at any point of time. If the scribble pad gets filled, they can request for another, after returning the first one to the invigilator. At the end of the examination, the remaining scribble pad must also be returned to the invigilator.

All candidates must bring their own pen, and pencil. Transparent water bottle and pocket-sized hand sanitizer are allowed. Candidates are not allowed to bring any items other than these. If a candidate is found to possess any prohibited item, s/he will be deregistered/ barred from the examination and/or subjected to disciplinary action, which may include ban from appearing in future examinations.

Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the test ends.

GATE admit card can be used as a pass in case there is a restriction on movements in certain areas.