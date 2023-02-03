Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card, mock test details

GATE 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check admit card, mock test details

Published on Feb 03, 2023 10:55 AM IST

GATE 2023 exam begins tomorrow, February 4, 2023. Candidates can check details on admit card, mock test below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin GATE 2023 examination on February 4, 2023. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

The admit card for the same was released on January 9, 2023 and is still available on the official site of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printout of the GATE admit card along with an original, valid photo ID proof. Ensure your photo is recognizable on the photo ID. If not, bring a different one.(Valid Photo IDs: Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License).

The mock test link was activated on December 13, 2022. The mock test links is available for all papers including Humanities and Social Sciences papers as well. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the mock test on the official website.

Candidate’s response will be available to candidates on application portal on February 15 and answer keys will be available on February 21, 2023. The submission of challenges can be done from February 22 to February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16 and score card will be displayed on March 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GATE.

Mock Test Link

Admit Card Link

