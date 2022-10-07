Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023: Last chance to register without late fee on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Last chance to register without late fee on gate.iitk.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 03:46 PM IST

GATE 2023: Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can now do it on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023: Last chance to register without late fee on gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023: Last chance to register without late fee on gate.iitk.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GATE 2023: Registration without late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 will end today, October 7. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can now do it on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2022 application deadline has been extended twice. First, GATE 2023 application deadline (without late fee) was September 30, which was extended till October 4.

Those who apply for the exam between October 8 and 14 will have to pay a late fee.

GATE 2023 application fee (without late fee) is 850 per paper for female candidates. After that, they have to pay and 1,350 per paper.

Similarly, for SC, ST, PwD candidates, the application fee is 850 per paper up during the regular window (up to October 7) and 1,350 after that.

For open category candidates and foreign nationals, the application fee is 1,700 per paper till October 7 and 2,200 after that to submit GATE applications.

GATE is a national level exam that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts disciplines.

GATE result is used for admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in relevant branches.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out