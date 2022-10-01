GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till October 4, details here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date to register for GATE 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply online through the official site of gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates could still apply for the exam till October 7, 2022, if they pay a late fee. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023.

The application fee is ₹850 for Female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates. For other candidates including foreign nationals the application fee is Rs1700.

GATE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 candidate’s login link available on the home page.

Key in login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees..

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.