Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till October 4, details here

GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till October 4, details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 01, 2022 08:12 AM IST

GATE 2022 registration date extended till October 4.

GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till October 4,
GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till October 4,
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date to register for GATE 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply online through the official site of gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates could still apply for the exam till October 7, 2022, if they pay a late fee. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023.

The application fee is 850 for Female candidates and SC / ST / PwD* category candidates. For other candidates including foreign nationals the application fee is Rs1700.

GATE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 candidate’s login link available on the home page.

Key in login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees..

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit kanpur
iit kanpur

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out