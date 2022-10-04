Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023: Registration process ends today at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to apply

GATE 2023: Registration process ends today at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Oct 04, 2022 08:00 AM IST

GARE 2022 registration process end today with out late fee.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will end the registration process for GATE 2023 on October 4. Candidates can apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering online through the official website of gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 application process will be open till October 7 with late fee.

The admit card will be available on January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 20 23 result will be announced on March 16.

Previously, the deadline for the submission of GATE 2023 application form was September 30.

GATE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on log in tab

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload all the required documents

Download and take print of the application form.

