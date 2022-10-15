Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023 registration process extended till Oct 16, apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:59 AM IST

GATE 2023 registration process extended till October 16 with late fee.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the last date of registration process for GATE 2023 with late fee till October 16. . Candidates can apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering online through the official website of gate.iitk.ac.in.

The IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023. GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21. The GATE 20 23 result will be announced on March 16.

GATE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on log in tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload all the required documents

Download and take print of the application form.

