GATE 2023 registration without late fee ends tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 without late fee tomorrow, September 30. Candidates can apply on gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the schedule released, the last date to apply for the exam is September 30 but forms can be submitted up to October 7 on payment of late fee.

GATE 2023 application fee is ₹850 per paper up to September 30 and ₹1,350 after that for female candidates. For SC, ST, PwD candidates, it is ₹850 per paper up to September 30 and ₹1,350 after that.

Others, including foreign nationals have to pay ₹1,700 per paper up to September 30 and ₹2,200 after that to submit GATE applications.

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to apply for GATE 2023.

GATE is a national level exam that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.

GATE 2023 will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE.

GATE score can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in relevent branches.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.