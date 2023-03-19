Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023 score card releasing on March 21, know who to download

GATE 2023 score card releasing on March 21, know who to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2023 06:08 PM IST

GATE 2023 scorecard will be released on March 21 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 scorecard will be released on March 21. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 were announced on Thursday, March 16.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 scorecards will be out on March 21 at gate.iitk.ac.in

The GATE 2023 entrance test for various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts were held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country.

Here's the direct link to check the toppers list.

GATE result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login

Key in your log in details

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
scorecard
Story Saved
