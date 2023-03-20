GATE 2023 scorecards likely tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is expected to issue detailed scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 tomorrow, March 21. Candidates can check it on the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in, once released. GATE 2023 scorecards will be available through candidate login on gate.iitk.ac.in

As per information available on the official website, GATE scorecards will be issued on March 21. However, IIT Kanpur, in the result press release said it will be available by March 22. Candidates are advised to login to the application portal to find out more details.

Result of the aptitude test was declared on March 16. Then, the institute only released candidates' marks, GATE score, cut-off for the subject, indicating their qualification status. Now, detailed scorecards, required for admission, will be released.

This year, around 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE in 29 papers, of whom 5.17 lakh took the test and around 1 lakh have qualified, taking the total pass percentage to about 18 per cent.

GATE is held for various subjects in Engineering and Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce and Humanities streams.

GATE scores can be used for admission and/or financial assistance in government-funded institutions and for employment at PSUs.