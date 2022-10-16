Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023: Today is last date to register at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Today is last date to register at gate.iitk.ac.in

Published on Oct 16, 2022 09:47 AM IST

GATE 2023 registration with late fee ends today at gate.iitk.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will end the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 with late fee today, October 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet for GATE 2023 can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in with late fee.

Previously, the last date to register with a late fee was October 14.

The GATE 2023 examination will be held at IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2023 answer key will be made available on February 21.

GATE 2023: Know how to apply

Go to official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on log in tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Upload all the required documents

Download and take print of the application form.

