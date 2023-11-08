GATE 2024 correction window not open yet, candidates to get email when starts

The correction facility of the GATE 2024 application form has been delayed due to some operational aspects and when it opens, candidates will be informed on social media and via email, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, who is organising the exam this year, has informed. GATE 2024 correction window not open yet: IISc

“We are yet to open the window for modifying your application. The delay is due to some operational aspects. Kindly stay tuned. We will announce the dates via social media as well as by email to all registered candidates,” IISc Bangalore posted on X (formerly Twitter) through the official page of GATE 2024.

Originally, the correction window was supposed to open on November 7 and close on November 11.

How to access the GATE 2024 correction window

Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in when the correction facility is activated. Login to your profile. Make the corrections required. Pay the additional fee, if needed. Submit the edited form.

The examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. Results are likely to be announced on March 16.

