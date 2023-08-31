News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024 registration begins on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link to apply

GATE 2024 registration begins on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 31, 2023 11:40 AM IST

GATE 2024: Candidates can now register and submit application forms through the GOAPS portal on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 has started. Candidates can now register and submit application forms through the GOAPS portal on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 registration begins on GOAPS portal (gate2024.iisc.ac.in)
GATE 2024 registration begins on GOAPS portal (gate2024.iisc.ac.in)

Direct link

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is going to conduct the test on The February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. Admit cards will be issued on January 3.

How to apply for GATE 2024

  1. Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  2. Open the application link for GATE 2024.
  3. Go to the registration page.
  4. Fill in the details and submit. Your login credentials will be generated.
  5. Now login and fill the form.
  6. Upload documents, make payment.
  7. Submit your form.
  8. For future uses, save a copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities and who are third year of the UG degree in these disciplines can apply for the exam. These degrees must be are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc.

For those studying/studied outside India must be in the third year of the UG degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities or have a degree of at least three year's duration.

To apply for GATE, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD or Female categories have to pay 900 during the regular and 1,400 during the extended period.

For all others, the fee is 1,800 during the regular and 2,300 during the extended period.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out