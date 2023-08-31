GATE 2024 registration begins on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link to apply

The online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 has started. Candidates can now register and submit application forms through the GOAPS portal on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 registration begins on GOAPS portal (gate2024.iisc.ac.in)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is going to conduct the test on The February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. Admit cards will be issued on January 3.

How to apply for GATE 2024

Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Open the application link for GATE 2024. Go to the registration page. Fill in the details and submit. Your login credentials will be generated. Now login and fill the form. Upload documents, make payment. Submit your form. For future uses, save a copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities and who are third year of the UG degree in these disciplines can apply for the exam. These degrees must be are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc.

For those studying/studied outside India must be in the third year of the UG degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities or have a degree of at least three year's duration.

To apply for GATE, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD or Female categories have to pay ₹900 during the regular and ₹1,400 during the extended period.

For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 during the regular and ₹2,300 during the extended period.

