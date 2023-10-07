GATE 2024 registration date extended again, apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has again extended the GATE 2024 registration date without late fees. Candidates can apply online for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 through the official website of GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 registration date extended again, check new date here

The last date to apply without late fees has been extended till October 12, 2023 and with late fees the last date is till October 20, 2023.

The information was shared on GATE twitter account. The tweet reads, “Deadline for completing the application without late fee is extended to: October 12, 2023. With late fee: October 20, 2023. The information will be updated on our website soon. Please circulate this message widely so that any candidates who missed the opportunity can still apply.”

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The correction window will open on November 7 and will close on November 11, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 3 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IISc GATE.

