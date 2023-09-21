GATE 2024 registration date extended, apply with late fee now

The registration date for GATE 2024 has been extended from September 29 to October 13. As per the schedule, the entrance exams of GATE 2024 will be conducted on 3-4 February 2024 and 10-11 February 2024.(HT FILE)

Late fees will be applicable during the extended period from September 30 to October 13.

As per the schedule, the entrance exams of GATE 2024 will be conducted on 3-4 February 2024 and 10-11 February 2024 respectively.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is the organising institute for GATE 2024.

The exam is being conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates will have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The score obtained will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Candidates who qualify GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Masters programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities in institutions supported by MoE and other Government agencies.

Students can use their GATE score to seek admission to postgraduate programs without the MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment.

The results of the exams are slated to be announced on March 16, 2024. More details can be availed at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

