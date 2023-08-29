News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024 registration expected to begin tomorrow

GATE 2024 registration expected to begin tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 29, 2023 10:56 AM IST

GATE 2024 registrations will be held on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check details below.

The registration portal of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 is expected to open tomorrow, August 30. Candidates can apply for the exam on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, which is the organising institute, has shared this information on the exam website.

GATE 2024 registration likely to begin tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)
GATE 2024 registration likely to begin tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who are studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate course or have an Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities degree are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

These exams must be are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or must have a degree of at least three years duration in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities.

The exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023, and the admit cards will be issued on January 3.

The application fee of GATE 2023 is 900 for Female/SC/ ST/PwD candidates during the regular period and 1,400 for the extended period.

For others, the fee is 1,800 for the regular period and 2,300 during the extended period.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out