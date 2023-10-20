GATE 2024 registration with late fee ends today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The application window for GATE 2024 with late fee ends today, October 20. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 can submit their forms with an additional amount of ₹500 on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 registration with late fee closes today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

This means, now, the application fee is ₹1,400 (previously ₹900) for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹2,300 (previously ₹1,800) for all others.

However, candidates who had applied before the deadline of October 13 can add papers till today with the regular fee, IISc Bangalore, organising institute of the examination, said.

Next, the application form correction window will open on November 7 and close on November 11.

The examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. Results are scheduled for March 16.

To apply for GATE, candidates need to have an UG degree from a recognised university in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities disciplines.

Those who are studying in the final year/semester of their undergraduate course in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities can also apply for and appear in the examination.

