 GATE 2024 scorecard: Cut off and steps to download explained | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

GATE 2024 scorecard: Cut off and steps to download explained

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 24, 2024 04:37 PM IST

The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, released the GATE 2024 scorecard for the candidates who attempted the examination. Candidates wishing to download the scorecard can visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates wishing to download the scorecard can visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. (Praful Gangurde)
Candidates wishing to download the scorecard can visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. (Praful Gangurde)

IISc Bengaluru also released the list of toppers in GATE 2024 on its official website. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A total of 826239 candidates had registered and 653292 candidates had appeared for the GATE 2024 examination that was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.

Also Read: GATE 2024 result: Find out how much the toppers scored

The cut-off for General, OBC-NCL/EWS and SC/ST/PwD categories for the Civil Engineering test is 28.3, 25.4 and 18.8 respectively.

The cut-off for General, OBC-NCL/EWS and SC/ST/PwD categories for the Computer Science and Information Technology test is 27.6, 24.8 and 18.4 respectively.

The cut-off for General, OBC-NCL/EWS and SC/ST/PwD categories for the Electronics and Communication Engineering test is 25, 22.5 and 16.6 respectively.

The cut-off for General, OBC-NCL/EWS and SC/ST/PwD categories for the Electrical Engineering test is 25.7, 23.1 and 17.1 respectively.

The cut-off for General, OBC-NCL/EWS and SC/ST/PwD categories for the Mechanical Engineering test is 28.6, 25.7 and 19 respectively.

Steps to download the GATE 2024 scorecard:

  1. Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  2. Look out for the GATE 2024 scorecard link available on the home page and click on it
  3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the required details
  4. Click on submit and download the scorecard
  5. Keep a hard copy of the same

Direct Link to check the cut-off marks of various test categories

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024 scorecard: Cut off and steps to download explained
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On