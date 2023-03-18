Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE CoAP 2023 registration begins at coap.iitkgp.ac.in, know how to regsiter

GATE CoAP 2023 registration begins at coap.iitkgp.ac.in, know how to regsiter

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Candidates can register for GATE COAP 2023 online on the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur has begun the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE CoAP) 2023. Candidates can register at the official website at coap.iitkgp.ac.in.

The first round of the GATE 2023 seat allotment will be released on May 20. The second, third, fourth, and final rounds will be made public on May 27, June 3, and June 17, respectively. Additional rounds will be held on June 23 and June 28, followed by July 3, 8, and 14.

GATE CoAP 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at coap.iitkgp.ac.in.

Register yourself

After successful registration, use your COAP ID and password to log in

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit your form and take the printout for future reference.

Saturday, March 18, 2023
