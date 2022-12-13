GATE Mock Test 2023: IIT activates mock links for last year papers, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has activated GATE 2023 mock test link on December 13, 2022. The mock test list has been activated for all GATE papers of last year. Candidates appearing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check and appear for the mock test on the official site of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The official notice reads, “Dear GATE 2023 Candidates, please select any of the papers below to open the GATE paper from last year (2022). Please note that the exam environment is very similar to what you will experience during the actual exam (GATE 2023). However, there may be certain changes in the final version of the exam. Also, some of the features may not be enabled in the current links.”

The mock test links have been activated for all papers including Humanities and Social Sciences papers as well. Candidates can appear for the exam through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to appear for GATE Mock Test 2023

GATE Mock Test 2023: How to appear

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE Mock Test 2023 link available on the home page under important announcements.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the subject and appear for the mock test.

Once done, click on submit.

