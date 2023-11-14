General Knowledge Series: Preparing for competitive exams? Can you answer these questions?

Having a fair idea of general knowledge is integral, particularly if you are appearing for competitive examinations. From current affairs to history, general knowledge plays a significant role in exams, including UPSC and other state public service commission examinations. General Knowledge Series: Preparing for competitive exams?(StockPic)

The challenge however here is that many students often find difficulty in finding out the important topics that must be covered.

In this article, we will provide some of the important General Knowledge questions with answers on important subjects.

HISTORY

Where was the evidence of the earliest “Earthquake” recorded in India?

• Kalibangan

• Lothal

• Surkotda

• Harappa

ANSWER: Kalibangan

Who was the first Englishman to preside over a Congress session?

• George Yule

• Dufferin

• W. Wedderburn

• None of the above

ANSWER: George Yule

Among the following, who was the most reputed historian of the reign of Shah Jahan?

• Amir Khusrao

• Muhammad Sadiq Khan

• Abul Hamid Lahori

• Firishta

ANSWER: Abul Hamid Lahori

Which book among the following is an account of the social and cultural life of Gujarat, written in 1611?

• Mirat-i-Sikanderi

• Tazkirat-ul-Muluk

• Mirat-i-Ahmadi

• Burhan-i-ma’asir

ANSWER: Mirat-i-Sikanderi

INDIAN POLITY:

Among the following presidents, who was also the first Chief Minister of modern states in India?

• Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma

• Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy

• Dr. Rajendra Prasad

• Dr. BD Jatti

ANSWER: Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy

Which of the following Presidents appeared for hearing before the Supreme Court for election dispute?

• Gyani Zail Singh

• Dr. Zakir Hussain

• V.V. Giri

• Fakharuddin Ali Ahmad

ANSWER: V.V. Giri

Which of the following Indian Prime Ministers died outside India?

• Charan Singh

• Morarji Desai

• Jawaharlal Nehru

• Lal Bahadur Shashtri

ANSWER: Lal Bahadur Shashtri

Which part of the Constitution contains provisions regarding the composition, appointment and removal of UPSC members?

• Part XI

• Part XIV

• Part XVI

• Part XX

ANSWER: Part XIV

BANKING:

What is the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India discounts on Bills of Exchange of the commercial Banks known as?

• Base Rate

• Repo rate

• Reverse Repo Rate

• Bank Rate

ANSWER: Bank Rate

What is the Index helps to understand the growth of various sectors of the Economy?

• IIP

• CPI

• WPI

• None of the above

ANSWER: IIP

Which country produces the highest aluminium in the world?

• China

• India

• Russia

• Australia

ANSWER: China

(Taken from different sources)