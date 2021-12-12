Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Goa: GPSC releases admit cards for exams scheduled on Dec 18
Goa: GPSC releases admit cards for exams scheduled on Dec 18

  • The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct computer based recruitment test on December 18 for selection to various posts.
Published on Dec 12, 2021
New Delhi

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct computer based recruitment test on December 18 for selection to various posts: College Director Physical Education, Junior Pathologist, Assistant Professor in Konkani, Assistant Professor in Pharmacology, Public Health Dentist, Junior Gynecologist, Light Vehicle Driver in GPSC, Junior Assistant in GPSC, and Repeat Prescreening Test of Block Development Officer.

The exam will be held at Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Assagao, Bardez.

The admit card of the exam has been released on the official website of the Commission.

GPSC admit card

GPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Candidates should check their email box for details on the admit card
  • Click on the link given in the email
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the GPSC admit card

“Candidates should compulsory report at the venue, within the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket. The candidates are requested to check their email for further details and those who cannot download their hall ticket by 14/12/2021, should personally report to the office of the Commission on 15/12/2021 or 16/12/2021, during office hours along with their Identity proof to collect their hall ticket,” the GPSC has informed candidates.

 

