GSEB Class 9 Passion Search Test on January 28; applications open from Nov 15

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar has announced that the Passion Search Test (TST) for Class 9 students will be conducted on January 28, 2026. GSEB Class 9 Passion Search Test: Students must ensure their personal and bank information is accurate for potential merit list awards. (Santosh Kumar)

According to the notification issued to principals of all GSEB-recognised secondary schools, the online application process for the test will be available from November 15 to November 30, 2025. Students can submit their forms only through the official websites gseb.org or prakharata.gseb.org.

The board will publish detailed instructions for filling the TST application form on its website. Schools have been advised to ensure that students enter their personal and bank details carefully, exactly as recorded in their bank passbook. This includes the student’s name as per the bank account, account number, bank branch, and IFSC code.

GSEB has further informed that the award money for students who make it to the merit list will be transferred directly to the bank account mentioned in the application form. Schools have been asked to take note of the schedule and guide students accordingly.