GSET 2023 admit card released at gujaratset.ac.in, here's direct link to download
Download GSET 2023 admit card from gujaratset.ac.in.
The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card for the the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test can download the admit card from the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.
The GSET 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and paper II will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Direct link to download GSET 2023 admit card
GSET 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the GSET 2023 admit card link
Key in your login credentials
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
