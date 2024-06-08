 GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key 2024 released on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, raise objections till June 17 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key 2024 released on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, raise objections till June 17

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2024 10:10 AM IST

GSSSB CCE Prelims 2024: The board has also shared candidates' responses to the computer-based test along with the answer key.

GSSSB CCE Prelims Answer Key 2024: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Class 3 (group A and group B) Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates who appeared for the GSSSB CCE Prelims 2024 between April 1 and May 20 can check the provisional answer key on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key 2024 released
GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key 2024 released

Along with the answer key, the board has also shared candidates' responses given during the computer based test.

Check GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key

If the candidates have any objection/suggestion against the provisional answer key, they have to submit it online along with the necessary supporting evidence. The deadline for submitting objections is June 17, 11:55 pm.

Objections submitted through any medium other than online will not be entertained, the board said.

The candidates have to submit the objection or suggestion as per the question ID mentioned in the provisional answer key cum response sheet, it added.

For further details, they can check the notice here.

How to download GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key

  1. Go to the commission's website, gsssb.gujarat gov.in.
  2. Open the answer key notification PDF. You can skip these two steps by clicking on the notice link mentioned above.
  3. Now, open the link for answer key and responses given on the PDF.
  4. Provide your login details.
  5. After submitting it, check the answer key on the next page.

Objections submitted by the candidates will be reviewed by experts, and if found valid, necessary changes will be made, and a revised/final answer key will be published.

The result of the examination will be prepared using the final answer key.

The Gujarat Subordinate Services Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Examination is being held to fill 5554 Group A and Group B posts at various state government departments. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of GSSSB.

News / Education / Competitive Exams / GSSSB CCE Prelims answer key 2024 released on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, raise objections till June 17
