Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board has released GSSSB CCE Call Letter 2024 on March 27, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Joint Combined Competitive examination can download the admit card through the official website of GSSSB at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The admit card will be available for download till March 31, 2024. Gujarat GSSSB CCE Call Letter 2024 released, download link here

The Joint Combined Competitive examination will begin on April 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

Gujarat GSSSB CCE Call Letter 2024: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the call letter by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSSSB at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on Gujarat GSSSB CCE Call Letter 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Gujarat Subordinate Services Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Examination to be conducted to fill 5554 Group A and Group B posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSSSB.