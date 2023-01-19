Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat CET (GUJCET) 2023 registration ends tomorrow on gujcet.gseb.org

Gujarat CET (GUJCET) 2023 registration ends tomorrow on gujcet.gseb.org

Published on Jan 19, 2023 03:41 PM IST

GUJCET 2023: Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can visit gujcet.gseb.org and submit their forms.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB or GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will close the online registration process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 tomorrow, January 20. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can visit gujcet.gseb.org and submit their forms. The registration process started on January 6, 2023.

To apply for GUJCET 2023, follow the steps given below.

GUJCET 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of GSEB GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on the GUJCET registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Now, fill in the application form, upload documents and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further need.

The application fee of GUJCET 2023 is 350. For more information about the entrance test, visit the official website.

