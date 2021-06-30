Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET 2021: Registration ends today on gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here
GUJCET 2021 registration ends today on June 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through gujcet.gseb.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB will end the registration process for GUJCET 2021 on June 30, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Gujarat Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of GSEB on gujcet.gseb.org. The registration process was started on June 23, 2021.

The exam date has not been announced by the state board yet. The candidates should be a citizen of India to apply for the exam and must be a domicile of Gujarat which means either they should be born in Gujarat or must have completed their 10th ad 12th board exams from Gujarat Schools. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Direct link to apply here

GUJCET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of GSEB on gujcet.gseb.org.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Click on submit and fill in the application form available.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Press submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees are 300/- for all candidates. The application fee can be paid through the SBIePay System using a credit card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

