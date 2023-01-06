Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET 2023 registration begins today at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here

GUJCET 2023 registration begins today at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

GUJCET 2023 registration begins today, January 6, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 registration begins today at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here
GUJCET 2023 registration begins today at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has started the GUJCET 2023 registration process. The registration process started today, January 6, 2023. Candidates can apply for GUJCET exam through the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

The last date to apply for the examination is till January 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2023

GUJCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GUJCET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet education
gujcet education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out