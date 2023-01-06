GUJCET 2023 registration begins today at gujcet.gseb.org, direct link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has started the GUJCET 2023 registration process. The registration process started today, January 6, 2023. Candidates can apply for GUJCET exam through the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

The last date to apply for the examination is till January 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam through these simple steps given below.

GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GUJCET.

