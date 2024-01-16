GUJCET 2024: GSEB to close registration for Gujarat CET today

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the application window of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 today, January 16. Candidates can apply for the examination on the website gujcet.gseb.org. GSEB to close registration for GUJCET today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

To apply for GUJCET, candidates have to pay a fee of ₹350. The fee can be paid online through SBIePay using credit card, debit card or net banking.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Previously, GUJCET was scheduled for April 2, but the date was later changed considering the CBSE Class 12 board examination.

“As CBSE board exam is held on the said date, GUJCET - 2024 exam will be held on Sunday 31/03/2024 instead of 02/04/2024. This should be noted by school principals/guardians, students and all concerned”, the board said in its notice.

GSEB is expected to announce GUJCET results along with HSC or Class 12 Science results. More details regarding this will be shared later.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2024

Go to the examination website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Open the new candidate registration tab.

Fill out the registration form and submit it.

When done, log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and submit your form.

Pay the application fee.

When done, take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.