GUJCET 2026 registration date again extended, apply till January 16 at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has again extended the GUJCET 2026 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till January 16, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

All candidates who want to apply for the exam till January 16 will have to pay a late fee of ₹1000/-.

The official notice reads, "The last date for filling the application form for GUJCET-2026 examination ONLINE from the board's website www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org was extended till 06/01/2026. Which is now extended till 16/01/2026 with a late fee of Rs. 1000/-. School principals/parents/students and all concerned should take note of this."

Direct link to apply for GUJCET 2026 GUJCET 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GUJCET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for GUJCET is ₹350/-. The payment can be done through credit card, debit card and net banking. Candidates also have the option to select “SBI Branch Payment” and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.