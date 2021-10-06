Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana: HCS 2021 main exam in December, check dates
competitive exams

Haryana: HCS 2021 main exam in December, check dates

Haryana: HCS 2021 main exam in December, check dates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Haryana: HCS 2021 main exam in December, check dates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 main exam will be held on December 3 and 5, the state public service commission, HPSC said on Tuesday. Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held in September. 

“It is hereby announced for the information of the candidates who have been declared qualified in the HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2O2l (held on 12.09.2021) that the Main Examination will be held from 03.12.2021 to 05.12.2021 at Panchkula. The information regarding Date-sheet, Venue & downloading of Admit Cards will be uploaded on Commission's website in due course,” the HPSC has informed candidates through an official notification which it had released on its website on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the HCS judicial branch preliminary exam on November 13. Through this exam, the Commission will fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in junior division in the state. Candidates will be selected through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc haryana civil service
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out