Haryana HKRN Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply for TGT and PGT posts at hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in

Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) has invited applications for the TGT and PGT posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in. Haryana HKRN Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply for TGT and PGT posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Haryana HKRN Teacher Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) /School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) examination. The remuneration will be as per Nigam's wages.

HKRN TGT/PGT Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam at hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Job Advertisement

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Upload HTET marks sheet

Fill out the application form

Submit the application form and finally take a printout.

For eligibility criteria, vacancy and other details visit the official website at hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in.