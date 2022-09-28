Haryana HTET 2022 application deadline extended, apply till September 30

HTET 2022: The application deadline for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 has been extended. Candidates can now apply for the exam till September 30 on haryanatet.in. Previously, the last date was September 27.

“Last date for HTET extended till 30 Sep,2022,” reads a notice on the official website.

Registration process for HTET 2022 started on September 17.

The application form correction window was supposed to be open on September 28 and close on September 30 but with extension of the application deadline, it has most likely been deferred.

HTET is held at 3 levels. Level 1 is for becoming teacher for classes 1 to 5 (Primary teacher or PRT), level 2 is for classes 6 to 8 (trained graduate teacher or TRT) and level 3 is for postgraduate teacher (PGT).

Haryana TET 2022 application fee is ₹500 for SC and PH candidates of Haryana appearing for one level, ₹900 for those appearing in two and ₹1,200 for those appearing in three levels.

For all other candidates of Haryana, the application fee is ₹1,000, 1,800 and 2,400 for appearing in one, two or three levels, respectively.

For candidates outside Haryana, including SC and PH candidates, the application fee is 1,000, 1,800, 2,400, respectively.

