News / Education / Competitive Exams / HPTET November 2023 Exam: Registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link here

HPTET November 2023 Exam: Registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 04:57 PM IST

HPTET November 2023 Exam registration begins at hpbose.org. The direct link is given below.

Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education has started the registration process for HPTET November 2023 Exam. The registration process was started on October 9 and will end on October 30, 2023.

HPTET November 2023 Exam: Registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link here
HPTET November 2023 Exam: Registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link here

The last date to submit application with a late fees of 300/- is till November 2, 2023. The correction window will open on November 3 and will close on November 6, 2023. The admit card will released 4 days prior to the examination.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The examination will be conducted on November 26, 27, December 3 and 9, 2023. The HPTET exam on all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for HPTET November 2023 Exam

HPTET November 2023 Exam: How to register

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPTET November 2023 Exam link available on the top of the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the link.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Upload the necessary documents if necessary.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 800/- for general and its sub categories and 500/- for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PHH categories. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

Official Notice Here 

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out