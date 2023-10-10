Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education has started the registration process for HPTET November 2023 Exam. The registration process was started on October 9 and will end on October 30, 2023. HPTET November 2023 Exam: Registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link here

The last date to submit application with a late fees of ₹300/- is till November 2, 2023. The correction window will open on November 3 and will close on November 6, 2023. The admit card will released 4 days prior to the examination.

The examination will be conducted on November 26, 27, December 3 and 9, 2023. The HPTET exam on all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

HPTET November 2023 Exam: How to register

Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Click on HPTET November 2023 Exam link available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents if necessary.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹800/- for general and its sub categories and ₹500/- for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PHH categories. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

