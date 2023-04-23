Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur will close the online application process for the state-level Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 today, April 23. Candidates can submit their forms using the link available on himtu.ac.in. HPCET 2023 last date to apply today on himtu.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HPCET 2023 application form direct link.

HPTU conducts HPCET on behalf of the state government for admitting students to technical and professional courses – BTech, BPharmacy, MCA, MBA and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) – offered by the university.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 14. BTech, BPharm and MCA exams will be held in the morning shift (9.45 AM to 12:00 PM) and the MBA entrance test will take place in the afternoon session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM).

HPCET 2023 application fee for candidates applying for one course (BE, BTech, MCA, MBA or MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) is ₹1,600. For SC, ST and BPL candidates, the fee is ₹800.

Candidates who apply for BE+BTech or MBA+MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) exams have to pay ₹3,200. For SC, ST and BPL candidates applying for a combination of courses, the fee is ₹1,600.