HPCET application form 2022 released on himtu.ac.in, direct link to apply
- HPCET 2022: The application process started on April 21 and the last date to apply is June 18.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:11 PM IST
HPCET 2022: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has started the application process for HPCET 2022. The application forms are available on himtu.ac.in.
The entrance exam is scheduled for July 10.
Direct link to apply for HPCET 2022
How to apply for HPCET 2022
- Go to himtu.ac.in
- Click on the HPCET 2022 registration link
- Complete the registration process
- Fill the online application Form
- Verify Mobile Number and email
- Upload photo and signature
- Edit the application form, if needed
- Pay the examination fee through Netbanking/Debt/Credit
- Submit the form
- Download the confirmation page
HPCET is conducted for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses at participating institutions of Himachal Pradesh.
