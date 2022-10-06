HPPSC HPAS Prelims admit cards released, here's hall ticket download link

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021.

Interested candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC is scheduled to conduct the HPAS etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on October 16, 2022 in two sessions from 10 am to 12 pm and 02 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates can access the admit cards by logging in using their user ID and password.

“All the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card(s) alongwith instructions to the candidates from the above mentioned website and bring the e-admit cards in the examination centre on the day of examination and no candidates will be allowed to appear in the Examination without e-admit cards. No request for change in examination centres will be entertained” reads the official notification.

Various posts in different Departments of Government of Himachal Pradesh will be filled through the competitive exam.

Admit cards have been released for preliminary examination. After this a main written examination and a personality test will be conducted.

The preliminary examination will consist of two objective type papers (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects of General Studies and Aptitude Test.

How to download HPPSC HPAS Prelims admit cards:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on Download Admit card tab

Key in your user ID and password

Login and your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes