HPSC ADO admit card 2022 released at hpsc.gov.in, direct link

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Agricultural Development Officer examination will be held from October 16 . The duration of examination is two hours from 10 am to 12 noon.

Here's the direct link to download the HPSC ADO admit card

HPSC ADO admit card 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on link ‘Click Here To Download The Admit Card For The Posts Of Agriculture Development Officer'

Key in your User ID and password and submit

The HPSC ADO admit card will appear on screen

Download and take print out for future reference.