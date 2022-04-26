Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, link here
HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, link here

  • Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021.
HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, link here
HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, link here
Published on Apr 26, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 on April 26. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

The Main examination for the HCS (Judicial Branch) Mains Examination - 2021 will be held from 06.05.2022 to 08.05.2022. Earlier, the HCS( Judicial Branch) Examination- 2021 was scheduled to be held from April 22 to April 24.

Here's the direct link to check the admit card

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card

Key in your log in details 

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card.

 

