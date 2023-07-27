Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC HCS Main 2022 exam date released at hpsc.gov.in, admit cards to be out on Aug 7

HPSC HCS Main 2022 exam date released at hpsc.gov.in, admit cards to be out on Aug 7

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 02:32 PM IST

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Mains exam schedule for HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022. According to the notification Mains Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services - 2022 will be held on August 12 and August 13.

HPSC HCS Main 2022 exam date released at hpsc.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
HPSC HCS Main 2022 exam date released at hpsc.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in from August 7 onwards.

“The admit cards will be available for downloading w.e.f. 07.08.2023, link of which will be available on Commission's website i.e. hpsc.gov.in. The admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

HPSC HCS Main admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on admit card link for HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Main Exam 2022

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out