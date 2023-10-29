HPTET 2023 registration without late fee ends tomorrow, apply on hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will close the online application process for the November edition of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET 2023) tomorrow, October 30. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can go to hpbose.org and submit their forms. HPTET 2023 registration without late fee ends tomorrow on hpbose.org(HT FILE)

Candidates should note that they can apply beyond October 30 as well, but after this date, they will have to pay a late fee. The deadline to apply with late fee is November 2.

The regular examination fee is ₹800 for general and its sub-categories, except PHH. For OBC, SC, ST and PHH categories, the fee is ₹500.

The late fee is ₹300, which is in addition to the regular fee.

The examination is scheduled for November 26, 27, December 3 and 9, 2023. There will be two shifts on each day – first one from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Direct link to apply

How to apply for HPTET 2023

Go to hpbose.org and then to the TET tab. Register and then sign in. Fill your application, upload documents, make payment of the exam fee. Once done, submit your form. Download and save the application form for future uses.

