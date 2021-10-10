HSSC announces SI (female) PST schedule, admit cards today

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that the physical screening test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (female) will be held on October 13. The PST will be held at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula, the Commission has said in a notification which is available on its website and was released on October 9.

Admit cards for the PST will be released today, October 10. “Admit Card for PST of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in on dated 10.10.2021. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly,” the HSSC has informed candidates.

“t is notified for information of all candidates who have qualified knowledge test/ written examination and have been shortlisted for PST that Haryana Staff Selection Commission will hold the Physical Screening Test (PST) for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02 of Police Department, Haryana on dated 13.10.2021,” the Commission has said in the notice.

The reporting time for the test is 10.30 am and no entry will be permitted after 11 am.

The candidates who fail to meet the standards prescribed for Physical Screening Test shall stand eliminated from further selection process, the Commission.