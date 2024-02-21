HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, direct link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Eligibility answer key for the CE24 (Group 1) (Set-A), CG – EL24 (Group-2) (Set-A) and CG-LT24 (Group 49B) (Set-A). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at hssc.gov.in. HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, link here(Shutterstock)

The Commission conducted the written examination on February 18 in the Morning & Evening Session. Candidates can raise their objections from February 22 to February 24.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to check answer key for group 1

Direct link to check answer key for group 2

Direct link to check answer key for Group 49B

HSSC CET Main answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at https://hssc.gov.in/

Click on the “Inviting Objection on answer key (Group No. 01, 02 & 49-B Exam

Date 18.02.2024)” button.

Raise objections

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.