News / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, direct link here

HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 07:41 PM IST

HSSC releases provisional answer key for CE24 (Group 1), CG-EL24 (Group-2), and CG-LT24 (Group 49B).

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Eligibility answer key for the CE24 (Group 1) (Set-A), CG – EL24 (Group-2) (Set-A) and CG-LT24 (Group 49B) (Set-A). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, link here(Shutterstock)
HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, link here(Shutterstock)

The Commission conducted the written examination on February 18 in the Morning & Evening Session. Candidates can raise their objections from February 22 to February 24.

Direct link to check answer  key for group 1

Direct link to check answer key for group 2

Direct link to check answer key for Group 49B

HSSC CET Main answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at https://hssc.gov.in/

Click on the “Inviting Objection on answer key (Group No. 01, 02 & 49-B Exam

Date 18.02.2024)” button.

Raise objections

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
