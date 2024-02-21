HSSC CET Main answer key out for groups 1, 2 and 49B, direct link here
HSSC releases provisional answer key for CE24 (Group 1), CG-EL24 (Group-2), and CG-LT24 (Group 49B).
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Eligibility answer key for the CE24 (Group 1) (Set-A), CG – EL24 (Group-2) (Set-A) and CG-LT24 (Group 49B) (Set-A). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at hssc.gov.in.
The Commission conducted the written examination on February 18 in the Morning & Evening Session. Candidates can raise their objections from February 22 to February 24.
Direct link to check answer key for group 1
Direct link to check answer key for group 2
Direct link to check answer key for Group 49B
HSSC CET Main answer key: Know how to download
Visit the official website at https://hssc.gov.in/
Click on the “Inviting Objection on answer key (Group No. 01, 02 & 49-B Exam
Date 18.02.2024)” button.
Raise objections
Take a printout for future reference.
