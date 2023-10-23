HSSC Group D CET over, answer key awaited at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducted its common eligibility test for group D vacancies (HSSC Group D CET 2023) on October 21 and 22. The commission is expected to release the provisional answer key of the examination next on its official website, hssc.gov.in. HSSC Group D CET answer key awaited at hssc.gov.in(Shutterstock)

The exam was held in two shifts, from 10 am to 11:45 am and from 3 pm to 4:45 pm. Five additional minutes were given to mark the fifth option.

A total of 13,75,151 candidates had registered for the Haryana Group D CET which is being conducted to fill a total of 13,536 vacancies in the state.

National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the test on behalf of the commission. The exam took place at 798 centres across 17 districts of the state and in Chandigarh.

When released, candidates can download the HSSC Group D CET answer key 2023 by following these steps:

How to download HSSC Group D answer key 2023

First, visit the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in. Now, go to the home page. Open the link that reads answer key of written examination for Group D CET. Login by entering your credentials. Check correct answers to the questions asked in the exam.

After releasing the answer key, HSSC will provide a window during which objections will be invited from candidates. Feedback of candidates will be reviewed and if found to be valid, changes will be made to the final answer key.

HSSC Group D CET result will be prepared using the final answer key.

