HTET 2023: Registration for Haryana TET Level 1, 2 and 3 to begin today at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana will begin HTET 2023 registration process from October 30, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1, 2 and 3 can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official notice shared by BSEH, the last date to apply for the entrance test is till November 10, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The level 3 examination will be conducted on December 2 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and level 2 exam will be conducted on December 3 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

HTET 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for HTET are ₹1000/- if candidate wants to apply for one level, ₹1800/- for two levels and ₹2400/- for three levels. Similarly, if a disabled candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste category of Haryana applies for one level, then he has to pay a fee of ₹500/-, ₹900/- for two levels and ₹1200/- for all three levels.

