Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HTET 2025 registration reopens at bseh.org.in, register via direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2025 07:41 PM IST

HTET 2025 registration reopens at bseh.org.in. The direct link to register is given below.

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has reopened the registrations for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2024 for Level 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who want to register for the exam can submit their applications on the official website at bsehhtet.com. 

HTET 2025 registration has reopened at bseh.org.in. Register by June 5, 2025.
HTET 2025 registration has reopened at bseh.org.in. Register by June 5, 2025.

The deadline to register is June 5, 2025. 

Direct link to register for HTET 2025

Notably, even though registrations for HTET 2024 had completed in November 2024, the board is allowing interested candidates who failed to apply earlier, to register themselves. 

Also read: CUET UG Re-test Admit Card 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates who have registered from June 1 to June 5 can make online amendments in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, home state and disability category from June 6 till June 7, 2025, the board had informed earlier. 

Also read: JEE Advanced Result 2025: What after IIT JEE result is declared

Application fee: 

  1. For SC and Differently-abled candidates who are domicile of Haryana: Level 1: 500, Level 2: 900, Level 3: 1200
  2. For all other candidates of Haryana: Level 1: 1000, Level 2: 1800, Level 3: 2400
  3. For non-Haryana candidates of all categories: 1000, Level 2: 1800, Level 3: 2400

Notably, the the HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025.

Also read: JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in, registration begins on June 3

HTET 2025: Here's how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for HTET. 

  1. Visit the official website of BSEH Haryana
  2. On the home page, click on the online registration link for HTET. 
  3. Enter details to register yourself and submit.
  4. Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit. 
  5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEH Haryana.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / HTET 2025 registration reopens at bseh.org.in, register via direct link
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On