HTET 2025 registration reopens at bseh.org.in, register via direct link

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has reopened the registrations for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2024 for Level 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who want to register for the exam can submit their applications on the official website at bsehhtet.com. HTET 2025 registration has reopened at bseh.org.in. Register by June 5, 2025.

The deadline to register is June 5, 2025.

Notably, even though registrations for HTET 2024 had completed in November 2024, the board is allowing interested candidates who failed to apply earlier, to register themselves.

Candidates who have registered from June 1 to June 5 can make online amendments in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, home state and disability category from June 6 till June 7, 2025, the board had informed earlier.

Application fee:

For SC and Differently-abled candidates who are domicile of Haryana: Level 1: ₹ 500, Level 2: ₹ 900, Level 3: ₹ 1200 For all other candidates of Haryana: Level 1: ₹ 1000, Level 2: ₹ 1800, Level 3: ₹ 2400 For non-Haryana candidates of all categories: ₹ 1000, Level 2: ₹ 1800, Level 3: ₹ 2400

Notably, the the HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025.

HTET 2025: Here's how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for HTET.

Visit the official website of BSEH Haryana On the home page, click on the online registration link for HTET. Enter details to register yourself and submit. Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEH Haryana.