IAF AFCAT 01/2024 registration begins at afcat.cdac.in, here's direct link

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2024). The application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 begins today, December 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 30. Candidates can apply online through the official website at afcat.cdac.in. Indian Air Force invites applications for AFCAT 01/2024

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization.

“Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in January 2025 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch)”, reads the official notification.

The AFCAT examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on 16 Feb 24, 17 Feb 24 and 18 Feb 2024.

Examination fee: Candidates have to pay ₹550 as registration fees. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay.

Age limit:

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: Candidates should be between the age of 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2025.

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: Candidates should be between the age of 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2025.

IAF AFCAT 01/2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed IAF AFCAT 01/2024 notification below: